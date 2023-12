If you Add a Little

If you add a little

to a little and

then do it again,

soon that little

shall be much.

...Hesiod



This year I put up a 7ft. pencil tree with white lights. I decided not to do a theme tree like I have before and just added the mismatched ornaments, bows and one of a kind baubles. There are even some soldered charms...a little of this and that. I always add in faux baby's breath, which reminds me of snow. Nice on Black.



Happy Winter Solstice!