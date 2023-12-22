Pause and Reflect

Christmas gives us

the opportunity to

pause and reflect

on the important

things around us.

...David Cameron



Little Sophie Belle turned 16 1/2 on December 17. Every day is a bonus day that she is here with us. She is wearing one of her cotton Christmas pajamas. It keeps her comfortable, warmer and cozy.



I keep Sophie going with her care, food and supplements. She is fed:



-Just Food for Dogs Renal Support Low Protein

-Open Farm Bone Broth

-Zesty Paws Probiotic Bites

-Bixbi Joints & Mobility made with Mushrooms

-Dr. Pol Plaque Off

-Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil

-Senilife for Brain Health

-NaturVet No Scoot

-Ascorbic Acid Vitamin C

-Zesty Paws Calming Bites

-Zesty Paws Cognition Bite

-Just Food for Dogs Calm



Along with fresh carrots, green beans, asparagus or broccoli, cranberries and blueberries, I mix it all up in the VitaMix into a soup consistency. She laps it up. It is extra work but I love her. I do not add up the expense.



She only weighs 5 pounds but loses weight in the winter due to her metabolism.



Whatever helps to keep her in the best health for as long as possible. Plus, she needs 24/7 companionship so she doesn't have anxiety.



Sophie is slowing down. She will let us know when it is her time if her legs give out or she stops eating. Inevitable, but I don't want to think about it. My little girl.



Will someone do this for me when I need extra care? I don't think so...