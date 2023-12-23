Previous
Is Like White Light by gardenfolk
Photo 2548

Is Like White Light

A simple style
is like white light.
Although complex
it does not appear
to be so.
...Anatole France

An elegant home dressed up for Christmas in white. It looked beautiful. I love the custom arched door and rounded entrance.

Is Christmas really only two days away?!?
Nice on Black.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

CC Folk

ace
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful home.
December 24th, 2023  
