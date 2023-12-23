Sign up
Previous
Photo 2548
Is Like White Light
A simple style
is like white light.
Although complex
it does not appear
to be so.
...Anatole France
An elegant home dressed up for Christmas in white. It looked beautiful. I love the custom arched door and rounded entrance.
Is Christmas really only two days away?!?
Nice on Black.
23rd December 2023
23rd Dec 23
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
christmas
,
home
,
white-lights
,
fab-40's
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely
December 24th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful home.
December 24th, 2023
