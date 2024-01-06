Previous
Kisses From Heaven by gardenfolk
Photo 2562

Kisses From Heaven

Snowflakes are
kisses from heaven.
…Author Unknown

The mountains got some snow earlier this week and again it is suppose to snow today.

It is a good thing because when a measurement was taken to start the year, the Sierra was only at 25% of normal. Last year at the same time, it was at 177%. California needs the water.

Nice on Black.
