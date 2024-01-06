Sign up
Photo 2562
Kisses From Heaven
Snowflakes are
kisses from heaven.
…Author Unknown
The mountains got some snow earlier this week and again it is suppose to snow today.
It is a good thing because when a measurement was taken to start the year, the Sierra was only at 25% of normal. Last year at the same time, it was at 177%. California needs the water.
Nice on Black.
6th January 2024
6th Jan 24
