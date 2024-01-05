Previous
Little Pink Roses by gardenfolk
Photo 2561

Little Pink Roses

True love is like
little pink roses,
sweet and fragrant
in small doses.
...Anna Claudia Antues
5th January 2024 5th Jan 24

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...


Dawn ace
So pretty
January 6th, 2024  
Brian ace
Beautiful
January 6th, 2024  
