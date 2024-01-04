Previous
Adventures Fill Your Soul by gardenfolk
Photo 2560

Adventures Fill Your Soul

Jobs fill your pockets but
adventures fill your soul.
...Jamie Lyn Beatty

I liked the plane in front of the big white clouds. I wonder where the airplane was headed?

Nice on Black.
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
January 6th, 2024  
