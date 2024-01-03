The Old Saying Is...

The old say isthat when lifegives you lemons,make lemonade.I say forget that.When life givesyou lemons,make margaritas!...Kristin NeffMeyer lemons, lemons and more lemons! These are delicious however I decide to use them. I cry when they are all gone. But we had a prolific crop this year and they are all still hanging on the tree but for a few I have used or are still in the refrigerator.A key difference that makes Meyer lemons stand out is their sweet, slightly floral taste. A regular lemon is acidic by nature and has a sour and tangy taste with some natural sweetness, but a Meyer lemon lacks the sour tang.The layer of bitter white pith that makes a thick protective coating for regular lemons is so thin on Meyers that they may be eaten in their entirety, peel included. Cut thin slices, remove the seeds and roast them with root vegetables, chicken or fish.