Previous
The Old Saying Is... by gardenfolk
Photo 2559

The Old Saying Is...

The old say is
that when life
gives you lemons,
make lemonade.
I say forget that.
When life gives
you lemons,
make margaritas!
...Kristin Neff

Meyer lemons, lemons and more lemons! These are delicious however I decide to use them. I cry when they are all gone. But we had a prolific crop this year and they are all still hanging on the tree but for a few I have used or are still in the refrigerator.

A key difference that makes Meyer lemons stand out is their sweet, slightly floral taste. A regular lemon is acidic by nature and has a sour and tangy taste with some natural sweetness, but a Meyer lemon lacks the sour tang.

The layer of bitter white pith that makes a thick protective coating for regular lemons is so thin on Meyers that they may be eaten in their entirety, peel included. Cut thin slices, remove the seeds and roast them with root vegetables, chicken or fish.

https://greatist.com/eat/what-is-the-difference-between-meyer-lemons-and-regular-lemons

https://www.thekitchn.com/whats-the-difference-between-meyer-lemons-and-regular-lemons-word-of-mouth-216551
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Thanks for the cooking suggestion. It sounds like you have learned some ways to use these special lemons. We have a friend that has been giving Meyer Lemons. You described them perfectly. Beautiful capture of your tree. Is it espalied?
January 4th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
I love Meyer lemons! Great shot of tree
January 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise