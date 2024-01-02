Sign up
Photo 2558
And Reducing the Confusion
Getting your house in order
and reducing the confusion
gives you more control
over your life.
Personal organization
some how releases or
frees you to operate
more effectively.
...Larry King
Looking to the west through all the bare branches on our pear tree. This tree needs some pruning. It was a lovely low colorful sunset.
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
Tags
sky
,
sunset
,
branches
,
bare
,
cluttered
