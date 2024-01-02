Previous
And Reducing the Confusion by gardenfolk
Photo 2558

And Reducing the Confusion

Getting your house in order
and reducing the confusion
gives you more control
over your life.
Personal organization
some how releases or
frees you to operate
more effectively.
...Larry King

Looking to the west through all the bare branches on our pear tree. This tree needs some pruning. It was a lovely low colorful sunset.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
700% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise