There's nothing you canknow that isn't knownNothing you can seethat isn't shownThere's nowhere youcan be that isn't whereyou're meant to beIt's easyAll you need is loveAll you need is loveAll you need is love, loveLove is all you need....Paul McCartney/John LennonWishing you and your family love, joy and peace in the new year. Happy 2024!Having trouble getting my photos to transfer to my laptop. I think our WIFI is fixed. Next I need to call Apple for help.All You Need is Love...The Beatles