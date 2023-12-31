Previous
New Year's Eve by gardenfolk
Photo 2556

New Year's Eve

The best way to
predict the future
is to create it.
...Peter Drucker

New Year's Eve is a magical juncture between the past and the future. Raise your glass and step boldly into the embrace of the New Year.

It is also my dear husband's birthday. It is the perfect night to celebrate.

To a Happy Birthday and a Happy New Year 2024! Be safe on the last night of the year.

Nice on Black.

(Having some problems again with getting photos to transfer over to my laptop so I am having to post from my phone.)
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Diana ace
Happy Birthday to hubby and have a wonderful celebration. Wishing you a great 2024 🥂🥳
December 31st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Happy Birthday to your hubby and joyous New Year to both
December 31st, 2023  
