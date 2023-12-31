Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2556
New Year's Eve
The best way to
predict the future
is to create it.
...Peter Drucker
New Year's Eve is a magical juncture between the past and the future. Raise your glass and step boldly into the embrace of the New Year.
It is also my dear husband's birthday. It is the perfect night to celebrate.
To a Happy Birthday and a Happy New Year 2024! Be safe on the last night of the year.
Nice on Black.
(Having some problems again with getting photos to transfer over to my laptop so I am having to post from my phone.)
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2556
photos
182
followers
103
following
700% complete
View this month »
2549
2550
2551
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
glass
,
ornaments
Diana
ace
Happy Birthday to hubby and have a wonderful celebration. Wishing you a great 2024 🥂🥳
December 31st, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy Birthday to your hubby and joyous New Year to both
December 31st, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close