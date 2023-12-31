New Year's Eve

The best way to

predict the future

is to create it.

...Peter Drucker



New Year's Eve is a magical juncture between the past and the future. Raise your glass and step boldly into the embrace of the New Year.



It is also my dear husband's birthday. It is the perfect night to celebrate.



To a Happy Birthday and a Happy New Year 2024! Be safe on the last night of the year.



Nice on Black.



(Having some problems again with getting photos to transfer over to my laptop so I am having to post from my phone.)