People Will Stare

People will stare.

Make it worth their while.

…Harry Winston



A couple of months ago my husband saw me off to run errands. I went to the UPS store for some Amazon returns, took some photos of roses and trees, drove to the automotive shop to see about making an oil change appt. then looked for more photo opportunities.



When I leaned over to grab my iPhone, I saw a pink roller in my bangs from the car rear view mirror! I was so embarrassed and mortified that I had been out in public with a roller in my hair. When I got home and asked my husband about it, he said he didn’t notice!!! 🤣😵‍💫😮



Sophie looks much cuter than I did modeling the pink roller! Best on Black.



Today is my dad’s birthday. I miss him. He passed in 2005. My dad was from Texas. I got Sophie Belle because she was born in Texas on Father’s Day. I took it as a sign that Sophie was meant to be with me.