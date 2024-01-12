Previous
Pick Me a Blueberry

One berry
Two berry
Pick me a blueberry.
…Bruce Degen

I love fresh blueberries. They must be small, firm and pop in your mouth. I don’t eat them any other way. Nice on black.

Blueberries are unique in that their color ranges from blue and indigo to deep purple. The blueberry proves that big things can come in tiny sizes. They rank number one in antioxidant health benefits and have been consumed for over thirteen thousand years. In 1916, the first blueberry crops were cultivated in the U.S. and America experienced what is known as the blueberry boom.

John Falconer ace
Awesome photograph. Well done.
January 15th, 2024  
Brian ace
Awesome - yum
January 15th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Tasty
January 15th, 2024  
