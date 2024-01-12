Pick me a blueberry.

One berryTwo berryPick me a blueberry.…Bruce DegenI love fresh blueberries. They must be small, firm and pop in your mouth. I don’t eat them any other way. Nice on black.Blueberries are unique in that their color ranges from blue and indigo to deep purple. The blueberry proves that big things can come in tiny sizes. They rank number one in antioxidant health benefits and have been consumed for over thirteen thousand years. In 1916, the first blueberry crops were cultivated in the U.S. and America experienced what is known as the blueberry boom.