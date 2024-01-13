Sign up
Because it Shows Me the Stars
I will love the light
for it shows me the way,
yet I will love the darkness
because it shows me the stars.
…Og Mandino
My husband took a Covid test and he is positive. My test was negative.
So I decided to sleep in the guest room. It used to be my son’s room. I put glow in the dark stars all over the ceiling in 1996. I never took them down. I still like them and so do my grand boys.
13th January 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat - stay well
January 17th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
I put stars and planets all over my son's bedroom ceiling too - they are still there. In one corner he asked for me to make his name out of stars so that when he looked up at night, his name is in the stars! Hope you avoid catching it and get well wishes for your husband.
January 17th, 2024
