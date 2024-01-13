Because it Shows Me the Stars

I will love the light

for it shows me the way,

yet I will love the darkness

because it shows me the stars.

…Og Mandino



My husband took a Covid test and he is positive. My test was negative.



So I decided to sleep in the guest room. It used to be my son’s room. I put glow in the dark stars all over the ceiling in 1996. I never took them down. I still like them and so do my grand boys.