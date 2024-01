Any daywhen you canstay in pajamasthe whole timeis a good day.…Author UnknownSophie Belle and I are wearing a pair of our matching pajamas. I started not feeing well Sunday night. On Monday, I tested positive for Covid too. Looks like I will be wearing pajamas for days and getting lots of sleep.Nice on Black.I made it through four years, traveling on 3 trips each year without getting Covid…until now.