Please Stand Up

Will the real

Sophie Belle

please stand up.

...To Tell The Truth



Will the real (name) please stand up? To Tell The Truth has been through many iterations since its inception. In fact there is a version airing currently. The catch-phrase became part of the popular culture and can be referenced whenever there is confusion about someone's true identity.



Without the standard schnauzer cut, Sophie's facial hair reminds me of the Skye Terrier and the Highland Scottish Cow. You cannot see her eyes. :)



Nice on Black.