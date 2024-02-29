Sign up
Previous
Photo 2616
Be Yourself
Don't change so
people will like you.
Be yourself,
and the right people
will love the real you.
...Author Unknown
My 17 year old self...many years ago. I was a Southern California beach girl who also rode horses, loved music, singing, creating art, the sun and animals. I had long hair below my derriere.
I changed it to B&W for the last day of February. Nice on Black.
Letters to my 17 year old self:
https://www.elizacross.com/letter-to-my-17-year-old-self/
https://apurposeinpain.com/a-letter-to-my-younger-self/
https://tomblog.rip/10-pieces-of-advice-i-wish-i-could-give-my-17-year-old-self/
https://collective.world/some-things-i-wish-i-could-tell-my-17-year-old-self/
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2616
photos
183
followers
91
following
716% complete
2609
2610
2611
2612
2613
2614
2615
2616
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
20th February 2024 11:27pm
b&w
,
february
,
17
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful! B&W suits this photo perfectly. The Beach Boys wrote a song about California Girls...:).
February 29th, 2024
Beautiful! B&W suits this photo perfectly. The Beach Boys wrote a song about California Girls...:).