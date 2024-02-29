Don't change sopeople will like you.Be yourself,and the right peoplewill love the real you....Author UnknownMy 17 year old self...many years ago. I was a Southern California beach girl who also rode horses, loved music, singing, creating art, the sun and animals. I had long hair below my derriere.I changed it to B&W for the last day of February. Nice on Black.Letters to my 17 year old self: