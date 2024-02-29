Previous
Be Yourself by gardenfolk
Photo 2616

Be Yourself

Don't change so
people will like you.
Be yourself,
and the right people
will love the real you.
...Author Unknown

My 17 year old self...many years ago. I was a Southern California beach girl who also rode horses, loved music, singing, creating art, the sun and animals. I had long hair below my derriere.

I changed it to B&W for the last day of February. Nice on Black.

Letters to my 17 year old self:
https://www.elizacross.com/letter-to-my-17-year-old-self/

https://apurposeinpain.com/a-letter-to-my-younger-self/

https://tomblog.rip/10-pieces-of-advice-i-wish-i-could-give-my-17-year-old-self/

https://collective.world/some-things-i-wish-i-could-tell-my-17-year-old-self/
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
716% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace

Beautiful! B&W suits this photo perfectly. The Beach Boys wrote a song about California Girls...:).
February 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise