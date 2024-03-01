Previous
I Might Be a Bud Today by gardenfolk
Photo 2617

I Might Be a Bud Today

I might be a bud today.
Not tomorrow.
Not always.
...Anonymous

This was taken about 10 days ago. We are going to get more rain and high winds. I hope my magnolia buds and blooms survive.
1st March 2024 1st Mar 24

ace
gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
Beryl Lloyd ace
How beautiful even in bud. hope the forecast weather will not destroy the beauty !
March 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2024  
