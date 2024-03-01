Sign up
Previous
Photo 2617
I Might Be a Bud Today
I might be a bud today.
Not tomorrow.
Not always.
...Anonymous
This was taken about 10 days ago. We are going to get more rain and high winds. I hope my magnolia buds and blooms survive.
1st March 2024
1st Mar 24
2
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2617
photos
182
followers
91
following
716% complete
View this month »
Tags
branches
,
magnolia
,
buds
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How beautiful even in bud. hope the forecast weather will not destroy the beauty !
March 1st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2024
