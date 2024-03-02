Sign up
Previous
Photo 2618
We Must Begin as a Bud
We must begin as a bud
soaking up nourishment
and light from above, before
we can fully blossom.
...JE Colvin
The rain has begun for the next several days. Possible wind too. I hope the magnolia blooms survive. I did take lots of photos, just in case.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
3
2
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
365
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
29th February 2024 1:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bloom
,
close-up
,
magnolia
,
raindrops
Suzanne
ace
Magnificent
March 2nd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Bwautiful
March 2nd, 2024
Brian
ace
Exquisite
March 2nd, 2024
