And the Day Came by gardenfolk
And the Day Came

And the day came
when the risk
to remain a bud
was more painful
than the risk
it took to blossom.
...Anais Nin

We have had high winds, a lot of rain...and even hail on Saturday. Mother Nature has been wild and testing our beautiful magnolia blooms.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

CC Folk

@gardenfolk
gloria jones ace
Lovely shades of rosy-pink
March 4th, 2024  
