Photo 2639
Forgot to Bloom
Never yet was
a springtime,
when the buds
forgot to bloom.
...Margaret Elizabeth Sangster
23rd March 2024
23rd Mar 24
2
2
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
blooms
sunlight
bokeh
dof
march
magnolias
Joan Robillard
ace
Gorgeous
March 23rd, 2024
Brian
ace
Divine
March 23rd, 2024
