The Outside Looking In by gardenfolk
Photo 2638

The Outside Looking In

From the inside
looking out
you can never see
how it looks from
the outside looking in.
...Big Sean

I forgot that we can also see our magnolia tree from the laundry room window too. That is the window behind the blooms.
22nd March 2024 22nd Mar 24

ace
@gardenfolk
Corinne C ace
A pretty shot
March 22nd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 22nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Wonderful from every angle.
March 22nd, 2024  
