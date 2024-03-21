Previous
Unexpected Photobomb by gardenfolk
Photo 2637

Unexpected Photobomb

The best memories
are made with an
unexpected photobomb.
...Anonymous

Katniss is walking over a carpet of petals while I was taking a photo of this bloom.

Nice on Black.
21st March 2024 21st Mar 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise