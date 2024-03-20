Previous
Bloom and Fall by gardenfolk
Photo 2636

Bloom and Fall

As magnolia blossoms
bloom and fall,
they whisper to us the
wisdom of impermanence
urging us to live fully
in the present moment.
...Author Unknown

Here is our magnolia tree in all its glory. Petals are falling but look how many blooms there are...start counting. :)
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2024  
