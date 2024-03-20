Sign up
Photo 2636
Bloom and Fall
As magnolia blossoms
bloom and fall,
they whisper to us the
wisdom of impermanence
urging us to live fully
in the present moment.
...Author Unknown
Here is our magnolia tree in all its glory. Petals are falling but look how many blooms there are...start counting. :)
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
tree
sky
house
magnolia
blossoms
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
March 20th, 2024
