Spring time-traveled,stirring what was:the whimsy of childhood,the magic of first love....Angie Weiland-CrosbyThe first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11:06pm EDT. Happy Spring!For those in the Northern Hemisphere, this is marked by the arrival of the Vernal Equinox (otherwise known as the "First Point of Aries").Vernal translates to new and fresh and equinox derived from the Latin aequus (equal) and not (night).