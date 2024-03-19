Previous
Spring Time-Traveled by gardenfolk
Spring Time-Traveled

Spring time-traveled,
stirring what was:
the whimsy of childhood,
the magic of first love.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby

The first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11:06pm EDT. Happy Spring!

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, this is marked by the arrival of the Vernal Equinox (otherwise known as the "First Point of Aries").

Vernal translates to new and fresh and equinox derived from the Latin aequus (equal) and not (night).

So beautiful
March 19th, 2024  
Taffy ace
Beautiful tones and great DoF!
March 19th, 2024  
