Previous
Photo 2635
Spring Time-Traveled
Spring time-traveled,
stirring what was:
the whimsy of childhood,
the magic of first love.
...Angie Weiland-Crosby
The first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19, 2024 at 11:06pm EDT. Happy Spring!
For those in the Northern Hemisphere, this is marked by the arrival of the Vernal Equinox (otherwise known as the "First Point of Aries").
Vernal translates to new and fresh and equinox derived from the Latin aequus (equal) and not (night).
https://www.almanac.com/content/first-day-spring-vernal-equinox
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
2
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me.
2635
photos
181
followers
91
following
Tags
sunlight
,
pink
,
bokeh
,
dof
,
magnolia
,
blossoms
,
soft-focus
eDorre
ace
So beautiful
March 19th, 2024
Taffy
ace
Beautiful tones and great DoF!
March 19th, 2024
