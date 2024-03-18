Previous
The Windows of Your Life by gardenfolk
The Windows of Your Life

You, too, can observe
the beauty of flowers
and nature through
the windows of your life
if you are willing to open them.
...Noel Marie Fletcher

This is the view from our family room of our magnolia tree.
Nice on Black.
Dorothy ace
Gorgeous, just hope it doesn’t get frosted.
March 18th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
What a lovely way to set it off and give it new perspective!
March 18th, 2024  
