Previous
Photo 2634
The Windows of Your Life
You, too, can observe
the beauty of flowers
and nature through
the windows of your life
if you are willing to open them.
...Noel Marie Fletcher
This is the view from our family room of our magnolia tree.
Nice on Black.
18th March 2024
18th Mar 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
Tags
tree
,
pink
,
magnolia
,
blossoms
Dorothy
ace
Gorgeous, just hope it doesn’t get frosted.
March 18th, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
What a lovely way to set it off and give it new perspective!
March 18th, 2024
