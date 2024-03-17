Sign up
Previous
Photo 2633
Steal Your Heart Away
And when Irish eyes
are smiling
sure they
steal your heart away.
...Chauncey Olcott
Happy St. Patrick's Day to those who like to celebrate.☘️
"May you have all the happiness and all the luck life can hold...and at the end of your rainbows ay you find a pot of gold." ...Old Irish Blessing
Nice on Black.
https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2022/03/16/irish-eyes-song-patricks-day-242616
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Aww, such a sweet shot.
Happy St. Patrick's Day.
March 18th, 2024
wendy frost
ace
Beautiful capture love those Irish eyes.Happy St. Patrick's to you too.
March 18th, 2024
Happy St. Patrick's Day.