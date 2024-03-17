Previous
Steal Your Heart Away by gardenfolk
Photo 2633

Steal Your Heart Away

And when Irish eyes
are smiling
sure they
steal your heart away.
...Chauncey Olcott

Happy St. Patrick's Day to those who like to celebrate.☘️

"May you have all the happiness and all the luck life can hold...and at the end of your rainbows ay you find a pot of gold." ...Old Irish Blessing

Nice on Black.

https://www.americamagazine.org/faith/2022/03/16/irish-eyes-song-patricks-day-242616
17th March 2024 17th Mar 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Aww, such a sweet shot.
Happy St. Patrick's Day.
March 18th, 2024  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful capture love those Irish eyes.Happy St. Patrick's to you too.
March 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise