Previous
The March Winds by gardenfolk
Photo 2632

The March Winds

Springtime is the
land awakening.
The March winds
are the morning yawn.
...Lewis Grizzard

We have had a few windy days. There are magnolia petals flying everywhere. But still plenty of blooms are still on the tree.
16th March 2024 16th Mar 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
721% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
I love this, such a perfect capture and wonderful detail.
March 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise