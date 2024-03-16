Sign up
Photo 2632
The March Winds
Springtime is the
land awakening.
The March winds
are the morning yawn.
...Lewis Grizzard
We have had a few windy days. There are magnolia petals flying everywhere. But still plenty of blooms are still on the tree.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
1
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
pink
,
petals
,
magnolia
,
blossoms
,
march
Diana
ace
I love this, such a perfect capture and wonderful detail.
March 16th, 2024
