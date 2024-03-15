Sign up
Previous
Photo 2631
Lies In The Detail
The beauty of
the natural world
lies in the details.
...Natalie Angier
15th March 2024
15th Mar 24
2
1
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
2631
photos
181
followers
91
following
2624
2625
2626
2627
2628
2629
2630
2631
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
8th March 2024 4:18pm
Tags
pink
,
blossom
,
petals
,
closeup
,
stamens
,
carpels
,
tulip-magnolia
Casablanca
ace
Such a pretty macro
March 15th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Soooo beautiful.
March 15th, 2024
