That Makes Them Beautiful by gardenfolk
Photo 2630

That Makes Them Beautiful

Flowers don't worry
about how they're
going to bloom.
They just open up and
turn toward the light and
that makes them beautiful.
...Jim Carrey

This is my kind of "March Madness", not college basketball that takes place this month. The magnolias have been in abundance and prolific.
14th March 2024 14th Mar 24

Hazel ace
Lovely, filling the frame!
March 14th, 2024  
