Photo 2630
That Makes Them Beautiful
Flowers don't worry
about how they're
going to bloom.
They just open up and
turn toward the light and
that makes them beautiful.
...Jim Carrey
This is my kind of "March Madness", not college basketball that takes place this month. The magnolias have been in abundance and prolific.
14th March 2024
14th Mar 24
1
0
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Tags
pink
,
magnolia
,
blossoms
,
abundance
Hazel
ace
Lovely, filling the frame!
March 14th, 2024
