Little Ladybug

A brood of little ladybugsis wintering with me....Rainier Maria RilkeIn the last week, I have rescued and released about 40 ladybugs. I find them on the window sills on the west side of our home. When the window warms up, they become active. This is one of the ladybugs I rescued and put outside where it is supposed to be.I found out that they are Asian ladybugs. Asian ladybugs are the black sheep of the ladybug family. Both the good and bad ladybugs help maintain order in the garden but the bad ladybugs crash in your house over the winter and invite all their friends to join them.The Asian ladybug has a prominent feature between its wings and its head. This is often said to look like the letter "M". On either side of the black mark, there will be a large white circle.The most telling characteristic of the Asian ladybug is its proclivity to cluster indoors during the fall and winter. If you find a bunch of ladybugs in your house napping, those are the bad kind. I always wondered why I would find ladybugs in the south or mostly west windows where it is the warmest. Maybe this isn't as cute as I thought it was...