The Day Our Paths Crossed by gardenfolk
The Day Our Paths Crossed

Today we celebrate
the day our paths crossed
and our lives changed forever.
Happy Gotcha Day to
my fur-ever companion.
...Anonymous

Since Katniss was a pregnant stray, we decided to celebrate her birthday on the day she chose us. It was our gotcha day. The vet said she was a year old and I cannot believe she is now turning nine! It seems like only yesterday.

Katniss brought us one kitten and we kept them together for 12 weeks before her kitten went to her forever home.

I had two stipulations to keep Katniss. One, to not be allergic to her. My cat allergy was gone. Two, she needed to get along with Sophie Belle, which Katniss passed with flying colors.

Thank you Katniss for the love and joy you bring into our lives.

12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

Lesley ace
Gorgeous. Happy birthday Katniss!
March 12th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
March 12th, 2024  
