The Day Our Paths Crossed

Today we celebrate

the day our paths crossed

and our lives changed forever.

Happy Gotcha Day to

my fur-ever companion.

...Anonymous



Since Katniss was a pregnant stray, we decided to celebrate her birthday on the day she chose us. It was our gotcha day. The vet said she was a year old and I cannot believe she is now turning nine! It seems like only yesterday.



Katniss brought us one kitten and we kept them together for 12 weeks before her kitten went to her forever home.



I had two stipulations to keep Katniss. One, to not be allergic to her. My cat allergy was gone. Two, she needed to get along with Sophie Belle, which Katniss passed with flying colors.



Thank you Katniss for the love and joy you bring into our lives.



Nice on Black.



