Previous
Weeds Are Flowers Too by gardenfolk
Photo 2657

Weeds Are Flowers Too

Weeds are flowers too,
once you get to know them.
...A. A. Milne

Oxalis is a flowering low growing weed that is often mistaken for clover.

They are pretty but can be toxic to dogs and cats if ingested in large quantities. Since Katniss likes to nibble on plants, we will be pulling them out.



https://www.cardinallawns.com/library/lawn-weeds/oxalis/

https://www.fs.usda.gov/wildflowers/plant-of-the-week/oxalis_stricta.shtml#:~:text=Flowers%20are%20yellow%20with%20five,stalk%20(see%20photo%20D)
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
727% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
April 9th, 2024  
Beverley ace
I love weeds… beautiful colours and beautiful photo
April 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
They are pretty.
April 9th, 2024  
Kathy ace
I've never seen blooms on them like this. Nice close up.
April 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise