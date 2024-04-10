Sign up
Previous
Photo 2657
Weeds Are Flowers Too
Weeds are flowers too,
once you get to know them.
...A. A. Milne
Oxalis is a flowering low growing weed that is often mistaken for clover.
They are pretty but can be toxic to dogs and cats if ingested in large quantities. Since Katniss likes to nibble on plants, we will be pulling them out.
https://www.cardinallawns.com/library/lawn-weeds/oxalis/
https://www.fs.usda.gov/wildflowers/plant-of-the-week/oxalis_stricta.shtml#:~:text=Flowers%20are%20yellow%20with%20five,stalk%20(see%20photo%20D)
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
4
5
CC Folk
ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
April 9th, 2024
Beverley
ace
I love weeds… beautiful colours and beautiful photo
April 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
They are pretty.
April 9th, 2024
Kathy
ace
I've never seen blooms on them like this. Nice close up.
April 9th, 2024
