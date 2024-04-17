Previous
Oh No, Not At All by gardenfolk
Photo 2664

Oh No, Not At All

Things are not
at all what they
seem to be.
Oh no, not at all.
…Kate DiCamillo

This funny face is on the gate to our backyard. It reminds me of the face of Mr. Bill.
Good on Black.

I am having trouble with my laptop again, especially at night. Will catch up as soon as I can.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mr._Bill
Dawn ace
Cute
April 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Good find
April 17th, 2024  
Babs ace
Well spotted what a great face
April 17th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
April 17th, 2024  
