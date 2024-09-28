Previous
Next
I Could Knit by gardenfolk
Photo 2828

I Could Knit

Yeah,
I didn't know
I could knit
with my two
little paws either.
...Anonymous

Katniss is on our new counter height table all the time. She thinks we bought it for her.

It is the perfect height for projects and hand knitting. :)
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

CC Folk

ace
@gardenfolk
Thanks for taking the time to view my photos. Your kind comments, friendships and Favs are much appreciated and inspiring to me. This...
775% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise