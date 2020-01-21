Previous
Next
Hector by granagringa
109 / 365

Hector

The Sony Rep at the local camera store...learning how to use my phone as a remote for the camera.
21st January 2020 21st Jan 20

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
30% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise