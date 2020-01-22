Light Painting on Ice (1)

I'm going back to my "ice cube" project. the original goal was to shoot ice cubes in an interesting (at least to me ) way for each day in October. Well, I didn't make that, but I am still trying to get 31 images. This one was a large "cube" made in a yogurt container. Then I did some light painting and used macro extension tubes It didn't work out as I thought it would, with more changes in the light and direction of light being more obvious, but I did discover these odd light lines and now have a new way to play.