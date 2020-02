Hi Key (evening bag & pearls)

Attempting high-key...tried to do this in camera but didn't quite work as well as I'd hoped...so a bit of play in photoshop - converting to black & white and then playing in camera raw with highlights and whites. Altho I envisioned this in b&w and had camera set for b&w, because I was shooting in raw, the color was still there when I opened the shot on the computer. I think I might have to shoot in jpeg to maintain the b&w that I see. Any suggestions???