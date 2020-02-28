Previous
Next
Black & White - grasses by granagringa
131 / 365

Black & White - grasses

So I am still trying for a high-key look...not sure this makes it either...doesn't seem to have the "lightness" of feeling that seems to define high-key. Shot taken upward toward grey sky.
28th February 2020 28th Feb 20

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise