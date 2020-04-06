Previous
Next
Mannequin composition study - foreground by granagringa
152 / 365

Mannequin composition study - foreground

Consciously choosing how much foreground/background etc. Back to basics. Emma Davies free course " A Year With Your Camera" - good refresher course. I feel as if I'm practicing scales were it music we were talking about.
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise