Mannequin composition study - background by granagringa
153 / 365

Mannequin composition study - background

This one I tried to get more interest in the background.
7th April 2020 7th Apr 20

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
41% complete

Photo Details

