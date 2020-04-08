Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
154 / 365
Mannequin Composition Study -separation
Separating the subject from its surroundings = using shallow DoF
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
1121
photos
92
followers
104
following
42% complete
View this month »
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365 Year 4
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
5th April 2020 4:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mannequin
,
sooc
,
shallow-dof
,
composition-study
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close