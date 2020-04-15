Previous
Next
Mannequin - Composition study - rule of odds by granagringa
158 / 365

Mannequin - Composition study - rule of odds

Only one mirror was harmed and, sadly, sacrificed, in the making of this image. Luckily, the mannequin survived.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2019...Just started my 4th year here. Amazing this one-year project continues. And sometimes I think I was more experimental and riskier then...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise