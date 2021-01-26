Previous
It's Snowing! by granagringa
It's Snowing!

A heavy wet snow falling here in the Willamette Valley in Oregon. We haven't had any in a while, not even sure we had any last year!
Glad I don't have to go out!
Granagringa

June 2020. My name is Madeline and I have been living since December 2017 in Salem, Oregon, a native New York City person...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
This is lovely!
January 27th, 2021  
Danette Thompson
So oretty
So oretty
January 27th, 2021  
