26 / 365
Caught
Not sure what this bit of fluff caught in the spider web actually is...perhaps cottonwood? It's actually fluffy white but now silhouetted against the bright sky.
2nd August 2022
2nd Aug 22
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1532
photos
100
followers
106
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365 Year 7
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
2nd August 2022 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
