Caught
26 / 365

Caught

Not sure what this bit of fluff caught in the spider web actually is...perhaps cottonwood? It's actually fluffy white but now silhouetted against the bright sky.
2nd August 2022

Granagringa

@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project.
