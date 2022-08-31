Sign up
Traffic Lights
Thanks always for your visits and comments.
I noticed when I posted this that the blue sky is much darker here on 365 than on the image before posting. It's the same monitor and I can do a sidexside comparison...odd...???
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Tags
traffic-lights
low-key
traffic-signs
Joan Robillard
ace
Fascinating
September 2nd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
My photos are always lots darker on 365 than on my calibrated monitor
September 2nd, 2022
Jane Pittenger
ace
I think if you cloned out the bright white triangle, this would be stunning, elegant
September 2nd, 2022
Granagringa
ace
@jgpittenger
I think you're right..thank you!
September 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
I so wish I had your observational eye t get stunners like this. I sort of agree with Jane
@jgpittenger
but I do think it adds a dynanism (is that a word?) to the photo you made
September 2nd, 2022
