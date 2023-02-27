Sign up
116 / 365
Lazy Circles
Lazy circles, lazy photographer....Finishing up Flash-of-Red February with two last days of revisiting circles. Thanks for all the views and lovely comments and favs! You are the best!
27th February 2023
27th Feb 23
0
0
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1623
photos
98
followers
104
following
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
Views
6
365 Year 7
ILCE-6000
27th February 2023 5:42pm
Tags
circles
,
glassware
,
low-key
,
shallow-dof
,
theme-blackwhite
,
rule-of-odds
,
for2023
