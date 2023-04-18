Previous
Portrait of a Garlic Clove in Black & White by granagringa
133 / 365

Portrait of a Garlic Clove in Black & White

Every time the sun comes out, or least it's just gray and cloudy, I start getting ready for a walk...and then the rains come. I like shooting at home anyway. This is now part of tonight's soup...ah, from model to nourishment - a noble life.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Granagringa

ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
36% complete

