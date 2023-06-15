Sign up
5 / 365
Wildflower too
A different view than the one posted a few days ago...different lighting, water background instead of rock.
Thanks always for you input and comments.
15th June 2023
15th Jun 23
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
ILCE-6500
Taken
13th June 2023 3:39pm
Tags
flower
,
river
,
sooc
,
shallow-dof
