6 / 365
A Blurring of Colors
The window screens had to come down, be dusted, be washed and be used as a filter while drying. Have to have some fun with the chores!
16th June 2023
16th Jun 23
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
16th June 2023 9:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blur
,
flowers
,
filter
,
screening
Larry Steager
ace
Very nice shot.
June 18th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
@larrysphotos
Thanks, that's really nice to hear from you!
June 18th, 2023
