Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
7 / 365
Remnant of an Entryway
A door in a wall of a parking lot...it doesn't seem to be used or even open any more. Just a remnant of some lovely entryway, it seems.
Thanks for the visit. Erratically here these days...
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
5
3
Granagringa
ace
@granagringa
May 2022. My name is Madeline and I can't believe I am beginning year 7 of this 1-year project. Thanks to 365...
1662
photos
96
followers
103
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Latest from all albums
148
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 Year 8 & beyond
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX620 HS
Taken
27th June 2023 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
symmetry
,
minimal
,
symmetric
,
minimal-39
Helen Jane
ace
Lovely to see you posting. Great find.
June 27th, 2023
Granagringa
ace
@helenhall
What a nice thing for you to say! Thank you, thank you!
June 27th, 2023
April P
ace
I really love this.
June 27th, 2023
Rob Z
ace
Your image conjures up so many questions...
June 27th, 2023
Babs
ace
What an interesting find.
June 27th, 2023
